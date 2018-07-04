App
Last Updated : Jul 04, 2018 09:51 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre's MSP hike historic move, says Fadnavis

Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the promise of giving farmers' minimum support price 1.5 times higher than the production cost.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday hailed the Centre's decision to raise the MSP of kharif crops and described it as a "historic and great step" towards doubling the farmers' income.

Talking to reporters, Fadnavis thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for fulfilling the promise of giving farmers' minimum support price 1.5 times higher than the production cost.

He said the announcement of an increase in MSP of all major crops for 2018-19 was historic. "1.5 times MSP of production cost will bring huge relief to our farmers. It is a great step towards doubling farmer's income," Fadnavis said.

State Agriculture minister |Sadabhau Khot also welcomed the moved.

Talking to reporters outside the Assembly, Khot said, "It is a historic decision and a big step towards stopping farmers' suicides. The crops will now get a good price and the farmer will be able to cover his cost of production.
First Published on Jul 4, 2018 09:08 pm

