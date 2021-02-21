Centre's farm laws are like death warrants: Arvind Kejriwal after meeting farmers from West UP

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The three farm laws passed by the Centre are "death warrants" for farmers, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on February 21, shortly after meeting a delegation of farmer leaders from western Uttar Pradesh.

Kejriwal called upon the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government to repeal the agriculture reform bills that have led to an agrarian unrest in several parts of the nation.

"A detailed discussion took place with farmers from western UP over the three black laws. These laws are like a death warrant for farmers. If these laws are implemented, farming will go into the hands of a few corporates," news agency ANI quoted the Delhi Chief Minister as saying.

The meeting between Kejriwal and the farmer leaders from west UP districts was held at the Vidhan Sabha.

Addressing the press following the meet, Kejriwal said a "grand Kisan panchayat" would be held in Meerut on February 28. "These (farm reform) laws will be discussed and an appeal will be made to the Government of India to take back these laws," he added.

Rashtriya Jat Mahasangh leader Rohit Jakhad, who was part of the delegation which met the chief minister, told reporters that the protesters would continue to remain at the borders of Delhi till the farm laws are repealed.

"We demand that a law is made for MSP, recommendations of Swaminathan report is implemented in letter and spirit, and three laws are taken back. Until these are fulfilled, farmers will continue to protest at Delhi borders and we'll go to villages," he said.