Centre's decisions leading to suspicion: Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot here on February 16 accused the BJP-led Union government of taking arbitrary decisions, leading to an environment of suspicion in the country. He said the intention of those at the helm at the Centre was not clear due to which it was not known where the country was headed to.

Gehlot said this while addressing a dharna held in the backdrop of an apex court ruling that states are not bound to provide reservation in appointments or promotions.

The Supreme Court had given the judgment last week, upholding the contention of the Uttarakand BJP government.

Congress leaders also submitted a memorandum to the President through the Rajasthan governor, urging to take action according to the basic spirit of the Constitution over the question of reservation.

"The intention of people ruling the country at present is not clear. The Centre is taking decisions arbitrarily. An environment of doubt is inevitable as it is unclear in which direction the country is headed to," Gehlot said.

He said the BJP was making arbitrary decision despite getting only 39 per cent votes in the Lok Sabha elections.

Gehlot said the ruling party at the Centre can go to any extent to impose its agenda and in such a case, danger on quota for deprived communities was obvious.

He accused the BJP and the RSS of inciting people in the name of nationalism.

"Their nationalism is pseudo-nationalism. Their only aim is to win elections by instigating people. Where would 20 per cent muslim minority population go," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot said their protest is to alert the BJP government at the Centre that no ideology or power can abolish the fundamental rights of the citizens of the country.

He said Babasaheb Ambedkar had made a provision for reservation so that the standard of living could be improved by connecting the Dalits and backward with the mainstream.

He said the quota is not a programme like 'Garibi Hatao' but a continuous process to ensure rights to the Dalits and backward classes.

He said the aim of the BJP is to mislead people by diverting attention from issues like inflation and unemployment.

AICC general secretary and state in-charge Avinash Pandey said the BJP is trying to tamper with the right to reservation which is enshrined in the Constitution.

He said uncertainty prevailed in the whole country as people were confused about policies of the BJP government.