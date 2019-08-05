Centre's decision on J&K 'very necessary' for national interest, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on August 5 hailed the Union government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as "brave" and "very necessary" for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement posted on the Twitter handle of the RSS, Bhagwat and his deputy Suresh Joshi said everyone should rise above their interests and political differences, and welcome and support the decision.



We congratulate the government for this bold initiative which was very much necessary in national interest including the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

Everyone should welcome this notwithstanding any personal interests or political differences. Close

"We heartily welcome the government's brave decision. This was very necessary for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir," they said.