Last Updated : Aug 05, 2019 03:34 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre's decision on J&K 'very necessary' for national interest, says RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Bhagwat and his deputy Suresh Joshi said everyone should rise above their interests and political differences, and welcome and support the decision.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on August 5 hailed the Union government's decisions on Jammu and Kashmir, describing it as "brave" and "very necessary" for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir.

In a joint statement posted on the Twitter handle of the RSS, Bhagwat and his deputy Suresh Joshi said everyone should rise above their interests and political differences, and welcome and support the decision.

"We heartily welcome the government's brave decision. This was very necessary for the interest of the country, including Jammu and Kashmir," they said.

Earlier in the day, Union Home Minister Amit Shah informed the Rajya Sabha that Article 370, which gave Jammu and Kashmir special rights, has been scrapped with the President's assent and also moved a bill to divide the state into two Union territories.

First Published on Aug 5, 2019 03:20 pm

