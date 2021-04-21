MARKET NEWS

Centre's COVID-19 vaccine policy no less than demonetisation: Rahul Gandhi

Congress has termed the COVID-19 vaccine policy as "discriminatory and inequitable".

PTI
April 21, 2021 / 01:24 PM IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File image)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 21 compared the central government's vaccine strategy with demonetisation, which according to him, helped industrialists flourish and made common people suffer. Congress has termed the COVID vaccine policy as "discriminatory and inequitable".

"The central government's vaccine strategy is no less than the demonetisation. The common people will stand in queues, will suffer the loss of wealth, health and life and in the end, only a few big industrialists will benefit," Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

The Centre on April 19 announced a liberalised vaccine policy, making all adults above 18 years of age eligible for getting vaccination from May 1.

PTI
