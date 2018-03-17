App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Mar 17, 2018 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre working with states to ensure farmers get declared MSP: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said MSP for crops will be at least 1.5 times the production cost so as to boost farmers' incomes and the Centre is working with states to ensure that they get the benefit of the support prices.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said MSP for crops will be at least 1.5 times the production cost so as to boost farmers' incomes and the Centre is working with states to ensure that they get the benefit of the support prices.

He also said that many people are spreading rumours regarding the minimum support price (MSP) and creating a gloomy atmosphere.

He said all input costs would be included while fixing MSPs of various crops and this decision would help double farm income by 2022.

Addressing the Krishi Unnati Mela 2018 at Pusa agri complex here, he asked farmers to grow more oilseeds to reduce the country's dependence on imports of cooking oil.

related news

Besides, he appealed to them to reduce the consumption of urea by at least half by 2022.

Modi also urged farmers not to burn crop residue as it leads to air pollution and affects soil fertility.

The government, he further said, is continuously working to tackle the challenges faced by the agriculture sector in an holistic manner.

It is also reforming agri-marketing to enhance farmers income, he added.

"Government is working day and night to ensure that farmers get latest seeds, required electricity, do not face any problem in market access and get right prices for their produce," Modi said.

He inaugurated the Jaivik Kheti (organic farming) portal and laid the foundation stone of 25 KVKs (Krishi Vigyan Kendras). He also conferred the Krishi Karman Award and Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhaya Krishi Vigyan Protsahan Puruskar.

More than 800 stalls have been set up by the central and state governments and various other organisations in this fair.

tags #Current Affairs

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC