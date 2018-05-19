App
May 19, 2018 07:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre will try to introduce bill for SC/ST reservation in promotions: Athawale

Union minister Ramdas Athawale today said that the Centre would try to bring a bill in the monsoon session of Parliament to pave the way for reservation in job promotions for employees belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union minister Ramdas Athawale today said that the Centre would try to bring a bill in the monsoon session of Parliament to pave the way for reservation in job promotions for employees belonging to the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe categories.

The Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment was addressing a press conference at Ravi Bhavan, the state government's guest house complex, here.

"We are working towards introducing a bill on reservations in promotions for SC/ST employees in the monsoon session of Parliament to be held in July-August. We have discussed the issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Athawale informed.

He said that presently SC/ST employees were being deprived of reservations in job promotions.

The Republican Party of India (A) leader also informed that his party would have its Maharashtra convention in Pune on May 27.

