you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jan 12, 2020 04:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre will never put country in embarrassing situation: BJP leader

Rai, the BJP national vice president, was in Goa to announce the name of Sadanand Tanavade as the state unit chief.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Narendra Modi government will never put the country in an embarrassing position, senior BJP leader Avinash Rai Khanna said on Sunday, and asked party workers to explain the importance of Citizenship Amendment Act to the public.

Rai, the BJP national vice president, was in Goa to announce the name of Sadanand Tanavade as the state unit chief.

"I would like to assure everyone the Narendra Modi government will not take any decision that would put people of the country in an embarrassing situation," Khanna said.

He praised the NDA government for scrapping Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, outlawing triple talaq and getting the CAA passed in Parliament.

related news

Asking workers to explain to people the importance of the CAA, he said, "There is a difference between refugees and infiltrators. If someone forcibly comes inside your home to create problems, then he is an infiltrator. If he comes seeking shelter, then he is a refugee."

Refugees should be given protection while infiltrators must be dealt with firmly, he added.

First Published on Jan 12, 2020 02:19 pm

tags #BJP

