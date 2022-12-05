 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Centre wants Delhi-Centre power row to be referred to larger SC bench

PTI
Dec 05, 2022 / 12:36 PM IST

The Delhi government, represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi, opposed the Centre's plea before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, saying, "this will only create delay and such tactics cannot be allowed."

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that it has filed a fresh plea seeking reference to a larger bench a matter involving a Constitutional issue related to the control of services in the national capital.

The Delhi government, represented by senior advocate A M Singhvi, opposed the Centre's plea before a bench comprising Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha, saying, "this will only create delay and such tactics cannot be allowed."

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, said at the outset "there are no facts to be controverted. But, I have filed an IA (interim application) stating that this matter (Delhi-Centre case) may have to be referred to a larger bench".

Singhvi opposed the submission, saying it amounted to seeking a review of the apex court order which had said the matter did not require reference to a larger bench and the only issue remaining between the parties was the dispute pertaining to control over services in Delhi.

"What action has to be taken on IA can be decided when the Constitution bench assembles to hear it," the CJI said, adding that it can be raised at the time of hearing.

The CJI also informed the lawyers that one of the judges of the five-judge Constitution bench, Justice Krishna Murari, was unwell, indicating that the proposed hearing on December 6 may get postponed.