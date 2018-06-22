Centre wants a ‘political person’ as next Jammu and Kashmir governor: Report

The Centre is looking to to appoint a "political person" as the next governor of Jammu and Kashmir, as deviation from the practice of appointing people from military, police or civil service backgrounds, Hindustan Times reports.

Governor NN Vohra's term ends next week. Vohra has been the state's governor since 2008. However, the retired IAS officer could be asked to continue till the Amarnath Yatra ends in August, media reports suggest.

"We moved from military men to an administrator as J&K governor. We have to take it forward by appointing a political person as the next governor. We cannot turn the clock back by having another military man as the next governor," a source told the paper.

The government is wary about sending a wrong message both in India and abroad by appointing a "military man" as J&K's next governor.

If the Centre is unsuccessful in finding a suitable political person for the Governor's post, then an "administrator", or a person from the civil services, could be appointed.

Before Vohra, the last civilian governor in J&K was Jagmohan Malhotra, who was governor in 1990.

Governor's rule was imposed in J&K earlier this week following the resignation of chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, which was necessitated after BJP abruptly pulled out its alliance with PDP on Tuesday.