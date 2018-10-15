Centre using I-T dept to threaten us, alleges AP CM Chandrababu Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu accused the Centre of using Income Tax raids to threaten the state for demanding its rights and said it was not right to adopt a 'vengeful' attitude.

In his weekly teleconference with top bureaucrats and public representatives on "Neeru-Pragati" (water and progress) where he shared his views on various issues, he also turned philosophical, saying only dharma, justice and good work would remain permanent.

His charge against the Centre comes days after the Income Tax department conducted searches at the premises of ruling Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Rajya Sabha member CM Ramesh in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on October 12.

We are able to handle the Nature, but we are unable to handle politics. On one hand, the state is faced with problems caused by the bifurcation and on the other hand, natural calamities surrounded us.

We have been overcoming them with a determination, he said referring to the devastation caused by severe cyclone Titli last week.

In a veiled attack on the Congress and BJP, he said while one national party (Congress) meted out 'injustice' to the state then (through bifurcation to create Telangana), another national party (BJP) was rendering injustice now through non-cooperation, the Chief Minister said.

"They (the Centre) are attacking us when we are demanding our rights. They are threatening us by conducting Income Tax raids. This is not democratic spirit," Naidu, who quit the NDA over the special category status demand, charged.

One should compete in development and resolving peoples problems but it was not right to adopt a vengeful attitude, he said. Ultimately, only dharma, justice and the good work (we do) will remain permanent, the chief minister said.

Noting that the state could make effective use of latest technology in assessing the exact landfall of the severe cyclone Titli, the Chief Minister said it helped in minimising the loss of lives.

He also lectured officials on the need to build leadership qualities and the capability to overcome crises. People should feel that officials were here to render social service and not merely to collect salaries, the Chief Minister told the officials.

He directed them to work tirelessly till normalcy was fully restored in the cyclone-hit areas.