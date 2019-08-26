Centre unlikely to introduce new law to curb lynching: Report

The Group of Ministers (GoM), led by Union Home Minister Amit Shah is unlikely to propose a new law to curb mob lynchings, The Hindu reported.

The paper quoted an official saying that existing laws suffice and only need to be properly enforced. "There are enough laws to deal with lynchings; it is a matter of enforcement. The police need to be trained to ensure conviction in these cases," the official said.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

In August, the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly passed a Bill — the Rajasthan Protection from Lynching Bill, 2019, which specifies life imprisonment and a fine of up to Rs 5 lakh, for those convicted of lynching.

However, this Bill will be examined by the Union Home Ministry before it becomes a law as it seeks to amend the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The GoM includes union ministers S Jaishankar, Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Thawar Chand Gehlot.

It was formed in 2018 to suggest measures to tackle mob lynchings and in July, it was reported that Shah would be leading the group. There have, however, been no meetings so far.

