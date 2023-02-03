 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre unconstitutionally changed law in 2021 to ensure all govt files are sent to Delhi LG: Kejriwal

PTI
Feb 03, 2023 / 12:09 AM IST

The chief minister said the Constitution states that the LG is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the Centre enacted a law in 2021 to ensure that all government files are sent to the lieutenant governor and expressed hope that the Supreme Court will strike down the "unconstitutional" law.

"This is the same for the states of India, where the Governor is bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. The process was the same for Delhi until 2018, when the Supreme Court stated that the Lt Governor in Delhi is also bound by the aid and advice of the Council of Ministers. But in 2021, the central government unconstitutionally changed the law and stated that all the files of the Delhi government will have to be passed through the LG Office," he claimed.

Accusing the LG of unnecessarily creating objections on all the decisions of the government, he said, "This was illegal and the central government has blatantly used its majority to pass a law that goes against our Constitution." "...in 2021, the central government made a mockery of the Constitution and passed an illegal law. We have moved the Supreme Court on the matter and we are hopeful that soon the apex court will rule this law to be illegal. It is not right for the LG to obstruct all the development works of the state government on some pretext or the other. The works that are for the benefit of the citizens should not be blocked by any person. I sincerely hope that the LG Office will look into this matter and pass the file as soon as possible," he said.