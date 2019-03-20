App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 09:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre tried to stop several projects planned for people of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

Kejriwal reaction came on Jaitley's tweet that the Centre's flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat, which is based on the principle of 'for the happiness and welfare of many', has not been implemented by states Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

After Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticised the AAP government of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Centre had tried to stop projects, including schools and hospitals, planned for the people.

His reaction came on Jaitley's tweet that the Centre's flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat, which is based on the principle of 'for the happiness and welfare of many', has not been implemented by states Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha.

In his tweet, Jaitley said in a democracy elected governments are intended to cooperate with each other and work on the principle of "Bahujan Hitay Bahujan Sukhay".

"The concept of Ayushman Bharat implemented by the Modi government is based on this principle. However, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha refused to implement it," he said

Responding to Jaitley's tweet, AAP chief Kejriwal said talks of democracy and cooperation doesn't suit the finance minister.

"You tried to stop everything planned for the people of Delhi right from development of schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics," AAP chief Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"We have begged to get our work done by you. We had to stay hungry for 10 days to get a plan approved. Is that called cooperation," he asked.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 09:11 pm

tags #Arvind Kejriwal #Current Affairs #Delhi #India #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Traders are not Annoyed with GST, CAIT Writes to Rahul Gandhi

I-T Dept Attaches Assets Worth Rs 225 Crore of Mayawati’s Former Sec ...

Facebook, Google and Twitter to Act Against Paid Ads Violating EC Norm ...

BJP Ministers Organise Holika Dahan, Say it Symbolises Burning of Evil ...

News18 Wrap: Nirav Modi Arrested, All Accused in Samjhauta Blast Case ...

Sudin Dhavalikar, Vijay Sardesai Appointed Goa Deputy CMs

Holi Confessions: The Good, The Bad, The Ugly

Two Years, Three Acquittals: Aseemanand Emerges Unscathed From Terror ...

Himadri Singh, Daughter of Former Congress Union Minister, Joins BJP i ...

IT sector generated 8.73 lakh jobs in 5 years: Ravi Shankar Prasad

1 crore jobs lost while Narendra Modi was busy marketing himself: Rahu ...

Brexit delayed: British PM May requests three-month extension

Chasing youth vote, political parties blitz smartphones with political ...

Doctors, lawyers, businessmen in Makkal Needhi Maiam's first Lok Sabha ...

Wall Street drops after weak FedEx outlook; Fed on tap

Over 300 stocks in BSE500 outperformed Sensex in the last 1 month

Oil edges up on ongoing supply cuts, but slowing economy drags

Punjab National Bank shares surge over 4% after Nirav Modi's arrest

Will he, won't he? Suspense on LK Advani contesting polls continues; s ...

Arun Jaitley compares NDA govt's economy report card with UPA's in blo ...

Akshay Kumar on playing a sikh warrior in Kesari: ‘Not many actors g ...

Huawei Mate X first impressions: The future of smartphone unfolds (and ...

Jet Airways crisis: Lenders to make every effort to keep cash-strapped ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

High-jumper Tejaswin Shankar dropped from Asian Athletics Championship ...

Kesari Mid Movie Review: Akshay Kumar's performance is now getting rep ...

Priyanka Chopra confesses to being a terrible wife to hubby Nick Jonas

Badhaai Ho writers, Shantanu Srivastava and Akshat Ghildial withdraw t ...

Kalank, Takht, Bhuj: The Pride of India... it's an era of multi-starre ...

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood trailer: Quentin Tarantino’s retro sty ...

Nirav Modi makes another 'illegal' move, wears ostrich jacket worth 9 ...

Holi 2019: Couples celebrating the festival as Mr & Mrs for the first ...

Taimur Ali Khan is back with his famous smile!

Porsche 911 GT2 RS shatters lap record at the Buddh International Circ ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.