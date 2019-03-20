Centre tried to stop several projects planned for people of Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal

After Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley criticised the AAP government of not implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday alleged that the Centre had tried to stop projects, including schools and hospitals, planned for the people.

His reaction came on Jaitley's tweet that the Centre's flagship health programme Ayushman Bharat, which is based on the principle of 'for the happiness and welfare of many', has not been implemented by states Delhi, West Bengal and Odisha.

In his tweet, Jaitley said in a democracy elected governments are intended to cooperate with each other and work on the principle of "Bahujan Hitay Bahujan Sukhay".

"The concept of Ayushman Bharat implemented by the Modi government is based on this principle. However, West Bengal, Delhi, Odisha refused to implement it," he said

Responding to Jaitley's tweet, AAP chief Kejriwal said talks of democracy and cooperation doesn't suit the finance minister.

"You tried to stop everything planned for the people of Delhi right from development of schools, hospitals and mohalla clinics," AAP chief Kejriwal said in a tweet.

"We have begged to get our work done by you. We had to stay hungry for 10 days to get a plan approved. Is that called cooperation," he asked.