Centre to start Child Protection Services scheme to aid children who lost both parents due to COVID-19

The Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry will implement measures to ensure that children who have lost both their parents in the coronavirus pandemic and have no one to take care of them immediately receive help from the appropriate channels.

In a letter dated May 4, 2021, Ram Mohan Mishra, Secretary, Women and Child Development (WCD) Ministry requested Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoH&FW) “personally intervene” in the implementation to “ensure proper rehabilitation of children in these distressful situations”.

Mishra said that rules under the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015 already provide a safety net for children in need of care and protection, but added that his ministry, in partnership with state governments and union territory administrations, is also implementing a centrally sponsored scheme in the recent context.

The scheme called Child Protection Services (CPS) will deliver institutional and non-institutional care to children as stipulated under the Act.

Besides this, the 1098 Childline – a 24x7 helpline for children has also been brought under the scheme to “extend outreach and support to children in distress situations.

“We have already requested the States/UTs to leverage the system for rehabilitation of these children,” Mishra said.

He also acknowledged that children losing both parents due to the pandemic face distress and anguish which is “damaging to their being” and are also in a vulnerable situation “which can be manipulated to their disadvantage while encouraging evils such as child labour or trafficking”.

To this effect, Mishra suggested that “parent themselves provide details of their trusted relatives or friends to be contacted, in case of any eventuality”.

He also requested Bhushan to have the State Health Departments make hospitals and COVID Care Centres (CCCs) add a column seeking such information from parents in their hospital admission form.

“(This) will help ensure that in case of any unforeseen circumstance the children are handed over to a trustworthy person in their best interest in mind. Such information can be sent by the hospital to Child welfare Committee for further follow up,” he added.