Centre to spend Rs 50,000 crore on infrastructure development of Arunachal: PM Narendra Modi

PTI
Nov 19, 2022 / 04:31 PM IST

The Prime Minister, who inaugurated the Donyi Polo Airport at Hollangi near here and dedicated the 600 MW Kameng Hydro Power Station to the nation, underlined the natural beauty of Arunachal Pradesh and said that the state has great potential for tourism.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is going to spend Rs 50,000 crore in near future for the infrastructural development of Arunachal Pradesh.

He stressed the need for proper connectivity to remote areas of the state and said that 85 per cent of villages in Arunachal Pradesh are linked with Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojna.

Giving the example of highway construction in remote and inaccessible areas, he said that another Rs 50,000 crore will be spent on the development of infrastructure in the large northeastern state.

The development of the new airport will create huge opportunities in the field of cargo services. As a result, farmers of the state can now sell their produce to bigger markets, he said.

Addressing a gathering at the airport, he also informed the gathering that the farmers are reaping the benefits of PM Kisan Nidhi in the state.