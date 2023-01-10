 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Centre to set up micro-seismic observation systems at Joshimath: Jitendra Singh

Jan 10, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Earth Sciences Minister Jitendra Singh made the announcement at the India-UK Workshop of Geosciences here and said the observation systems will be in place by Wednesday.

Cracks appeared in 68 more houses on Monday taking the number of subsidence affected homes in Joshimath to 678.

The Centre on Tuesday announced that it will install micro seismic observation systems at Joshimath--the gradually sinking Himalayan town in Uttarakhand.

Addressing the workshop, he said there was a critical need for fundamental research on the physical processes that lead to failure of the brittle layers beneath the crust and sub-crust. The minister noted that human consequences of natural disasters in India were rising rapidly and stressed on the need to devise proper mitigation strategies.

Singh said the Ministry of Earth Sciences had established 37 new seismological centres in the last two years for extensive observation facilities, generating a huge database for outcome-oriented analytics.

He said in the next five years, 100 more such seismological centres will be opened across the country for improving real time data monitoring and data collection. Officials said seismic microzonation study for the area would generate risk resilient parameters for safer dwellings and infrastructure.

They said Joshimath falls under the highest seismic hazard Zone V as it experiences continuous seismogenic stresses.