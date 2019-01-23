Centre to set up housing complexes at all Integrated Check Posts: Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on January 22 said the Centre has decided to set up housing complexes at all the Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) in the country for personnel of the Border Security Force. After laying the foundation stone for the Border Security Force residential complex here, Singh said with the opening of an open yard and approach road at the ICP here it will increase trade and employment generation for people of the nearby area.

"It has been decided that the housing complexes at all the ICPs will be set up in the country for the border guarding force who are deputed there," he said addressing the gathering on the occasion.

Singh said construction of the housing complex will boost the morale of jawans.

"As far as housing complex for the BSF force is concerned, you all know how our jawans work in difficult conditions. Their job is full of challenges and they have to stay away from their families.

"With the coming up of the housing complex facility, they will also be at least satisfied that their family members are fine and education of their children is going on in the right manner. With this, the morale of jawans gets boosted and their working ability also goes up," the minister said.

Earlier, Singh inaugurated the upgraded 'U-shaped' viewers gallery at the Attari border here.

The gallery was upgraded at a cost of Rs 32 crore to provide enhanced view of flag-lowering ceremony to the visitors, a BSF official said.

The upgraded gallery, constructed with 22 domes constructed atop with heritage look, can accommodate 15,000 people as against the present capacity for 3,000.

"I expect that all the agencies working here including, Customs, BSF, Land port Authority, Quarantine Department and Intelligence should develop such circumstances on the basis of mutual coordination so that we not only carry out trade activity with our nearest neighbour but also with other neighbouring countries," Singh said.

While talking to reporters after his address, Singh said the Kartarpur Corridor would be completed at the earliest and the required land for the passage was being acquired.

He said there was no question of claiming any credit for the opening of the corridor for the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan.

To a question, he said the work on full body truck scanner would also be completed shortly.