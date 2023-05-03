Centre to set up a committee to look into issues faced by the LGBTQIA+

Representative Image

The Centre on May 3 told the Supreme Court that it will set up a committee to look into issues faced by the LGBTQIA+ community (where LGBTQIA+ stands for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, asexual, and other gender and sexual identities). The committee will be headed by the cabinet secretary to examine what could be done administratively to address the concerns of same-sex couples.

The committee will also look into allowing them to avail some basic social benefits. The social benefits would include joint bank accounts or nominating a partner in insurance policies, the Centre told the court.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the apex court that the government is positive about taking administrative steps. He also informed the court that such an exercise would require the coordination of different ministries.

He also urged the lawyers appearing for the other side to hold a discussion with them and frame issues that could be submitted to the government.

The hearing is underway in the court.

