App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 05, 2018 01:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre to raise Rs 1 lakh cr to fund education infrastructure and research

The cabinet committee has approved expanding Higher Education Financing Agency's capital base to Rs 10,000 crore from the current Rs 3,300 crore.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Moneycontrol News 

The Union Cabinet on July 4 gave the Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry permission to raise Rs 1 lakh crore to fund education infrastructure and research.

The funds will be raised from education bonds, commercial borrowings and corporate houses. The money will be raised through Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), a non-banking financial institution under the HRD Ministry.

The cabinet committee approved expanding HEFA's capital base to Rs 10,000 crore from the current Rs 3,300 crore.

related news

"The cabinet committee on economic affairs...approved the proposal for expanding the scope of Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA) by enhancing its capital base to Rs 10,000 crore and tasking it to mobilize Rs 100,000 crore," Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said, as quoted by Mint.

The funds raised will be provided as loans to state-run higher educational institutions, including medical colleges, and central government-run school chains such as Kendriya Vidyalayas and Navodaya Vidyalayas.

Technical institutions such as IITs, IIMs, and NITs that are over 10 years old will have to repay the loan from their internal earnings.

"Institutions which started between 2008 and 2014 will repay 25 per cent of the principal portion from internal resources, and receive grant for the balance of the principal portion," the official statement said.

Central universities that are over 10 years old will have to repay 10 percent of the loan and will receive a grant for the remaining amount. Newer universities will receive grants to establish permanent campuses.
First Published on Jul 5, 2018 01:12 pm

tags #education #HRD Ministry #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.