Centre to physically verify PM Kisan beneficiaries to rule out financial discrepancies: Report

The Centre will conduct physical verification of 5 percent of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme beneficiaries to rule out discrepancies in cash transfers, The Economic Times reported.

"We will start this exercise in a couple of days and five percent beneficiaries from each state will be picked randomly," the report quoted an agriculture department official as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"State nodal officers will conduct physical verification of beneficiaries to ascertain their genuineness. They will have to submit their reports within 45 days," the senior official added.

The official stated that Punjab’s 1.45 million beneficiaries in particular "strangely outnumbered the farmers’ population registered in the 2015-16 census". The gap is 28 percent.

"There is a big difference in the number. We will look into this as to where is the miscalculation. The physical verification which we are conducting will give us some clue," the official added.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, registered farmers are entitled to a minimum income of Rs 6,000 in three annual instalments.