you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2019 03:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre to physically verify PM Kisan beneficiaries to rule out financial discrepancies: Report

Punjab’s 1.45 million beneficiaries in particular strangely outnumbered the farmers’ population registered in the 2015-16 census by 28 percent

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
The Centre will conduct physical verification of 5 percent of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme beneficiaries to rule out discrepancies in cash transfers, The Economic Times reported.

"We will start this exercise in a couple of days and five percent beneficiaries from each state will be picked randomly," the report quoted an agriculture department official as saying.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

"State nodal officers will conduct physical verification of beneficiaries to ascertain their genuineness. They will have to submit their reports within 45 days," the senior official added.

The official stated that Punjab’s 1.45 million beneficiaries in particular "strangely outnumbered the farmers’ population registered in the 2015-16 census". The gap is 28 percent.

"There is a big difference in the number. We will look into this as to where is the miscalculation. The physical verification which we are conducting will give us some clue," the official added.

Under the PM Kisan scheme, registered farmers are entitled to a minimum income of Rs 6,000 in three annual instalments.

The government has disbursed the first instalment of Rs 2,000 each to 62.98 million of the 70 million eligible farmers.

First Published on Aug 30, 2019 03:54 pm

