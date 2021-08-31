MARKET NEWS

Centre to merge all social security numbers, allow portability: Report

Authorities think that there is a need to rationalise the multiplicity of numbers of an employee into one Aadhar linked number that will remain the same throughout the life of the employee across informal and formal sectors.

Moneycontrol News
August 31, 2021 / 10:22 AM IST
The central government is likely to allow employees to port their social security numbers across formal and informal sectors.

Authorities think that there is a need to rationalise the multiplicity of numbers of an employee into one Aadhar linked number that will remain the same throughout the life of the employee across informal and formal sectors, two government officials told Mint.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“Crowding of universal or unique account numbers (UAN) will adversely impact the social security ecosystem. What is required is one time registration, one number and a whole work-cycle for an employee. This is on the table now," said one of the two government officials mentioned above.

Currently, employees registered with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) and Employees’ State Insurance Corporation (ESIC) have unique numbers.

Furthermore, Labour Ministry on August 26 launched the National Database for Unorganised Workers or the E-Shram portal to register workers in the informal sector in a bid to extend various social security schemes.

It will help in better monitoring and supervision of government policies and ensure that benefits reach the targeted group of unorganised workers at the grassroots level.

“The labour market is changing. People are moving from formal to informal and gig work, depending on the market situation, income proposition, and comfort. A flexible social security portable system here will be beneficial," the second official told the publication.

“It is possible to have one social security number by allowing portability across organizations. Once and if this is finalized, the details will be shared," labour and employment secretary Apurva Chandra said.
