Centre to introduce law to regulate digital media: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

PTI
Nov 24, 2022 / 08:24 AM IST

Union I&B Minister Anurag Thakur addressing the press, following the Cabinet meeting (Image: PIB)

Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur has said the Centre is working on a bill to regulate digital media.

He said there used to be one-way communication of news earlier, but with the development of electronic and digital media, communication of news has become multidimensional.

Now even small news of a village reaches the national platform through digital media, he said on Wednesday.

In a statement, Thakur said the government has left most of the print, electronic, and digital media to self-regulation.

"Digital media presents opportunities as well as challenges. To have a fine balance, the government will see what can be done on this.

"I would say that changes have to be brought in law, we will bring that to make your work simple and easy. We are working to introduce a bill," Thakur said at an event organised by Hindi news daily Mahanagar Times.