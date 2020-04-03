App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 03, 2020 10:05 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to give Rs 11,092cr to states to deal with COVID-19

The Home Ministry said the fund has been approved following assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chief ministers during his video conference on Thursday.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday approved release of Rs 11,092 crore to all states under the State Disaster Risk Management Fund (SDRMF) for setting up quarantine facilities and arranging other facilities for checking the spread of coronavirus.

The Home Ministry said the fund has been approved following assurance given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to chief ministers during his video conference on Thursday.

The home minister has approved the release of Rs 11,092 crore under SDRMF to all states, a ministry statement said.

Close

The Centre has released in advance its share of the first installment of SDRMF for 2020-21 amounting to Rs 11,092 crore with a view to augment funds available with the state governments.

related news

This fund is allowed to be utilised for setting up quarantine facilities, sample collection and screening; setting up additional testing laboratories, cost of consumables; purchase of personal protection equipment for healthcare, municipal, police and fire authorities; purchase of thermal scanners, ventilators, air purifiers, and consumables for government hospitals, the statement said.

The home ministry said with a view to make available additional funds to the state governments for taking preventive and mitigation measures for containment of COVID-19, the central government on March 14 has already made a special dispensation for utilisation of State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The central government is sensitive to the need for providing food and shelter to homeless people including migrant labourers, who are stranded due to lockdown measures, the statement said.

The central government on March 28 had asked the state governments and union territory administrations to utilise state disaster response funds, where Rs 29,000 crore has been allocated for the next fiscal, for providing food and shelter to migrant workers hit by 21-day lockdown.

The central government, under the leadership of the prime minister is extending all necessary support to the states in a timely manner to deal with an unprecedented global crisis which is declared to be a "pandemic" by the World Health Organisation, the statement said.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 3, 2020 09:55 pm

tags #Amit Shah #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Narendra Modi

most popular

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

COVID-19 | How China’s vaccine hunt will further impact India’s Northeast

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

They all retired before they hit 40. Then this happened.

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

COVID-19 | World Bank fast tracks $1 billion support for India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.