Centre to examine allegation of low quality steel: Minister

The central government will look into the allegation of low quality steel being pushed into the market, Steel Minister Chaudhary Birender Singh said. Singh, however, rejected reports that the entire lot of 26 TMT bar brands had failed in quality parameters.

"The ministry will examine the matter. While inspecting, we find the products are meeting the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms. Therefore, the entire lot should be of that quality," Singh told reporters on the sideline of a seminar.

"I have already taken up the matter with the Steel secretary and talked to him. BIS is not under our ministry, but they abide by the standard given by us," he said.

Singh said this while reacting to the claim of the First Construction Council (FCC) that 26 TMT bar brands in the country had failed in quality parameters in sample tests. The minister, however, trashed reports that the entire lot of 26 TMT bar brands is of low quality.

"I dont believe such news reports. I understand the media report is sweeping. I also do not admit that the entire lot has failed to meet the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) norms," he said.

Stating that the National Steel Policy 2017 is aimed at achieving 300 million tonnes steel production by 2030-31, Singh asked the industry to stress on research and innovation to become world leader in steel sector.

He said the government had taken a major step by forming the Steel Research and Technology Mission of India (SRTMI), an apex body to facilitate joint collaborative research projects in the Iron and Steel sector of the country. "There are examples when one company takes advantage of an innovation. Now that there is an apex body, the entire industry will be in a position to use it," Singh said.