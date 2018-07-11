App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Jul 11, 2018 10:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to develop Goverdhan as world-class tourism destination

The minister, who was here to examine the viability of six proposals sent by the Uttar Pradesh government, announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 50 crore as the first installment to develop Goverdhan as one of the "finest tourism spots".

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister of State for Tourism K J Alphons today said Goverdhan will be developed as a world-class tourism destination. Goverdhan is a sacred site for Hindus and located around 25 kms away from Mathura in Uttar Pradesh.

The minister, who was here to examine the viability of six proposals sent by the Uttar Pradesh government, announced that the Centre has sanctioned Rs 50 crore as the first installment to develop Goverdhan as one of the "finest tourism spots".

Goverdhan has been included in Krishna Circuit in Mathura under the Centre's 'Swadesh Darshan Yojana', Alphons said.

He said, while Rs 25.75 crore would be spent on multi-level parking ( with a capacity of 300 vehicles), Rs 3 crore would be spent on renovating Sur Kuti Parasauli-based 'Maharas' venue.

"Similarly, Rs 8 crore would be spent for developing light and sound system at Kusum Sarovar and Rs 3 crore on Mansi Ganga renovation," Alphons added.

The minister praised the architectural beauty of Kusum Sarovar and observed the proposal for developing it in a panoramic way.

Earlier, he paid his obeisance to the principal deity of Daan Ghati temple and planted few saplings in Goverdhan.
First Published on Jul 11, 2018 09:50 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #India

most popular

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

Motilal tips this industry to create high value, lists 5 potential winners

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

IT stocks rally smartly as rupee hits 19-month low of 68.53 to the dollar

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Luthra & Luthra report points to systemic lapses, override of controls in Fortis under Singh bros

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.