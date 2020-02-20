App
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 08:42 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre to come up with new rental policy very soon: Hardeep Singh Puri

The policy would help alleviate housing shortage in urban areas by encouraging renting of homes as millions of houses lie vacant across the country.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on February 20 said the ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) will soon come out with a rental policy. The policy would help alleviate housing shortage in urban areas by encouraging renting of homes as millions of houses lie vacant across the country.

"Very soon you will see a rental policy out," he said here at a function.

The minister said that a lot of people do not want to give their properties on rent because they think that "if you have a weak legal system, you might not get your property back".

Close

He expressed hope that the new policy will overcome this concern.

related news

"You have got the template etc (of the policy). States can tweak it to the extent they like. You will have a situation where large amounts of residential accommodation which is not being utilised will then be released into the market," the minister, who holds the independent charge of housing and urban affairs ministries and civil aviation, said. PTI RR
MR .

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 08:42 pm

tags #Business #Hardeep Singh Puri #India

