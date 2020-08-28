Centre to bring 11 ordinances in Monsoon Session; Parliament gears up to convene with COVID-19 protocols

The Centre will bring in 11 ordinances to both Houses for passage when Parliament convenes for the Monsoon Session. These ordinances pertain to the Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and Agriculture Ministry, among others.

The Monsoon Session is likely to begin on September 14 will conclude on October 1, as recommended by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

According to a report by India Today, procedures have been tweaked to hold the session, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. There will not be a single day's break. A total of 18 sittings will be held in both Houses.

The Rajya Sabha will function for the first four hours of the day and Lok Sabha will work for the next four – except for the first day as the Lower House’s Speaker Om Birla has to formally seek members’ permission to let the Upper House us their chamber.

The news report adds that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is reaching out to leaders of political parties in Parliament, to convince them to forego the Question Hour during the session.

Rajya Sabha chairman holds trial

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on August 27 held a trial of the preparations for the upcoming session and expressed satisfaction at the arrangements.

As the members of the Rajya Sabha will be seated at multiple locations, including the galleries of the House and in the Lok Sabha, a hotline facility between the chambers of the two Houses has been created for the technology-aided session.

This will ensure an effective coordination for hassle-free, technology-aided participation of the members in the first-of-its-kind proceedings of the House during the session.

The last Budget Session of Parliament had to be curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and both Houses were adjourned sine die on March 23.

As per precedent, Parliament has to be convened before the end of six months from the last session.

(With inputs from PTI)