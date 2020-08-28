172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|centre-to-bring-11-ordinances-in-monsoon-session-parliament-gears-up-to-convene-with-covid-19-protocols-5766971.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Launch your ETF investment journey at "Making ETFs More Mutual" webinar on September 4. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Aug 28, 2020 12:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre to bring 11 ordinances in Monsoon Session; Parliament gears up to convene with COVID-19 protocols

The Monsoon Session is likely to begin on September 14 will conclude on October 1 with safety protocols and tweaked procedures amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Moneycontrol News

The Centre will bring in 11 ordinances to both Houses for passage when Parliament convenes for the Monsoon Session. These ordinances pertain to the Health Ministry, Finance Ministry, Parliamentary Affairs Ministry and Agriculture Ministry, among others.

The Monsoon Session is likely to begin on September 14 will conclude on October 1, as recommended by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

According to a report by India Today, procedures have been tweaked to hold the session, amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. There will not be a single day's break. A total of 18 sittings will be held in both Houses.

Close

The Rajya Sabha will function for the first four hours of the day and Lok Sabha will work for the next four – except for the first day as the Lower House’s Speaker Om Birla has to formally seek members’ permission to let the Upper House us their chamber.

related news

The news report adds that the Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is reaching out to leaders of political parties in Parliament, to convince them to forego the Question Hour during the session.

Rajya Sabha chairman holds trial

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on August 27 held a trial of the preparations for the upcoming session and expressed satisfaction at the arrangements.

As the members of the Rajya Sabha will be seated at multiple locations, including the galleries of the House and in the Lok Sabha, a hotline facility between the chambers of the two Houses has been created for the technology-aided session.

This will ensure an effective coordination for hassle-free, technology-aided participation of the members in the first-of-its-kind proceedings of the House during the session.

The last Budget Session of Parliament had to be curtailed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and both Houses were adjourned sine die on March 23.

As per precedent, Parliament has to be convened before the end of six months from the last session.

(With inputs from PTI)
First Published on Aug 28, 2020 12:40 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Parliament

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.