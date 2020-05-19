App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 01:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre to ban 27 insecticides, these companies likely to suffer

If the ban comes into effect, it could effect companies such as UPL, Rallis India and Coromandel International, which manufacture some of the products listed in the notification.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The Centre has issued a draft order banning sale, use and import of 27 insecticides.

The insecticides have been listed for the potential ban, the Ministry of Agricultural and Farmers Welfare said in the draft order dated May 14.

"No person shall import, manufacture, sale, transport, distribute and use insecticides as specified in the Schedule to this Order from the date of publication of this Order," the notifications said.

Close

If the ban comes into effect, it may effect companies such as UPL, Rallis India and Coromandel International, which manufacture some of the products listed in the notification.

related news

 

Shares of UPL fell 5.5 percent on May 19 following the draft order.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 01:19 pm

tags #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

Coronavirus crisis | More than five lakh elective surgeries pending at Indian hospitals: Report

India's 'mammoth' COVID-19 package much smaller than it seems, says Fitch Solutions

India's 'mammoth' COVID-19 package much smaller than it seems, says Fitch Solutions

Tractor makers look to scale up production on strong demand: Report

Tractor makers look to scale up production on strong demand: Report

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.