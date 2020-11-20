Centre to abolish manual scavenging by 2021, make mechanised cleaning mandatory

With the aim of abolishing manual scavenging across the country by August 2021, the central government plans to amend the Manual Scavenging Act to make mechanised cleaning of sewers and septic tanks mandatory and replace the word "manhole" with "machine-hole" in official usage, among others.

Officials told The Indian Express that these are some of the key measures being implemented by the government to eliminate manual scavenging. As a part of this initiative, the government on November 19 launched a "challenge" for all states to make sewer-cleaning a mechanised activity by April 2021.

According to the report, urban local bodies, state capitals and smart cities are eligible to apply for the challenge and the prize money offered in various categories will total around Rs 52 crore. Officials said that 243 cities are eligible to participate, and they will be split into three sub-categories based on their population.

"The actual on-ground assessment of participating cities will be conducted in May 2021 by an independent agency and results will be declared on August 15, 2021," Durga Shanker Mishra, Secretary - Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, said.

This is only one among several measures planned by the government. Mishra told the newspaper that the government is also tying up with Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) to roll out a national helpline to report violations.

"The amendment in the law will make mechanised cleaning mandatory. It should not be optional…some municipalities like Hyderabad, etc., have done wonderful work in mechanising the system. But it should not be a best practice, it has to be the only practice," R Subrahmanyam, Secretary = Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, said.

While the employment or engagement of people to manually clean drains, sewer tanks, septic tanks is a punishable offence, it still persists in urban areas. According to official records, manual scavenging has led to 376 deaths over the past five years.