English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live: Live: Infy, TCS, Wipro Cut Variable Pay
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Centre suspends 2 officers in Delhi Excise policy case

    While Krishna was the excise commissioner in the Delhi government, Anand Kumar was the deputy excise commissioner.

    PTI
    August 23, 2022 / 07:06 AM IST

    The Centre has suspended senior IAS officer A Gopi Krishna and Anand Kumar Tiwari, a DANICS officer, in connection with the Delhi liquor policy case, officials said. While Krishna was the excise commissioner in the Delhi government, Anand Kumar was the deputy excise commissioner.

    The suspension order of the two officials came after they were named in the FIR filed by the CBI in the ongoing probe, officials said. While Krishna is a 2012 batch Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre officer, Tiwari is a 2003 Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Civil Service (DANICS) cadre officer.

    Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is among the 15 individuals and entities named in the FIR registered by the CBI in connection with alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.

    The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places including Sisodia's residence and premises of some bureaucrats, including Excise Commissioner Krishna and two other Excise Department officials, and businessmen.
    PTI
    Tags: #Centre #Delhi excise policy #Indiacurrent affairs
    first published: Aug 23, 2022 07:08 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.