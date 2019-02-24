App
Last Updated : Feb 24, 2019 10:31 AM IST

Centre superintendent, 14 invigilators arrested for aiding mass copying during board exam in UP

District Magistrate Ajay Shanker Pandey told newsmen on February 24 that a police case has been registered against the 17 arrested and that a recommendation has been sent to the examination board to cancel February 23 Physics board paper at the centre.

The superintendent of an exam centre and 14 invigilators are among 17 people arrested here for allegedly aiding mass copying during Class 12th Physics paper, authorities have said. Besides, two private individuals have also been arrested but no student is apprehended, they said.

He said an inquiry has been ordered and Chief Development Officer (CDO) Arachna Verma will conduct the probe. He said all the staff deployed at the centre during the Physics exam have been changed.

A probe has been ordered against the sector magistrate (an examination officer who looks after multiple centres) and station (or centre) magistrate as well.

The DM said the action against the alleged copying mafias would be taken under the Gangsters Act.

The alleged mass copying was caught when the Special Task Force raided the examination centre upon a tipoff.

Officials said solved examination papers, pistol, mobile and exam guides were also recovered. A car was also seized.
First Published on Feb 24, 2019 10:14 am

