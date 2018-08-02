Centre suggests changes in process to appoint judges

In a tussle regarding the appointment process of judges, the government has approached the collegium and asked for revisions in the Memorandum of Procedure (MoP), according to an Indian Express report.

In 2015, the Supreme Court had struck down the National Judicial Appointment Commission Act 2014, which proposed giving the executive a bigger role in appointing members of the judiciary. After that, multiple recommendations by the collegium have either been delayed or rejected by the government.

One of the reasons for sitting on the file maybe that once the government rejects a file and the collegium reiterates the name, the government is bound to accept the recommendation.

The government has communicated to the Supreme Court collegium that some of the names recommended by the Allahabad HC and Kerala HC collegium are close to the judicial officers.

By citing these examples, the government has the asked the SC to make certain changes to the MoP. Including a wider pool of judges, stringent scrutiny of judges being recommended and a permanent secretariat of the collegium are the changes being demanded by the government.

The Hindustan Times has reported that the government will agree to the recommendation of appointing Indira Banerjee and Vineet Sharan to the Supreme Court while delaying KM Joseph’s appointment.

The centre had rejected Joseph’s name earlier citing that the Supreme Court already had a judge from his state.

Joseph is one of the judges that set aside President’s rule in Uttarakhand imposed by NDA in 2016.