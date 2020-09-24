Centre suggests 0.5% interest on delayed refunds for air tickets

The Centre proposed on September 23 that airlines pay a 0.5 percent interest on delayed refunds for tickets cancelled due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

During a Supreme Court hearing, Vistara and AirAsia opposed the proposal and said customers would prefer credit shells, according to a Mint report. IndiGo said it had refunded the entire booking amount to customers.

Also read: Airline passenger traffic is up, but so are flight cancellations. Here's why

A bench headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan was hearing a plea seeking full refund of flights cancelled during lockdown.

In an affidavit, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) clarified that full refund will be provided on air tickets which were booked prior to lockdown, for travel up to May 24.

"In case the passenger does not utilise the credit shell till 31st Mar 2021, then the airline will have to refund the amount as per proposed formulation and the money will go back to same account of the agent from which the ticket money was paid to the airline," the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said, as quoted by Livelaw.

The SC will next hear the matter on September 24. The top court asked the DGCA to file an additional affidavit detailing the method of refund, the report said.

Domestic flight operations were suspended for two months during the nationwide lockdown, and international operations continue to be suspended.

Thousands of passengers were forced to cancel flight tickets booked during the period, and some airlines created credit shells.