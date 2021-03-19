Centre 'stops' Delhi government's doorstep ration delivery scheme

Delhi Chief Minister Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File image)

The doorstep ration delivery scheme announced by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been "stopped" by the Centre, the Delhi government said on March 19.

The scheme, Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana, was scheduled to be launched on March 25. The policy was aimed at providing the subsidised ration to the eligible beneficiaries at their residences.

"The central government has stopped doorstep delivery of ration scheme (Mukhya Mantri Ghar Ghar Ration Yojana) of Delhi government, scheduled to be launched on 25th March. Centre said that they provide ration to states under the National Food Security Act so no changes should be made to it," the Delhi government said in a statement.

Union Food Ministry Joint Secretary S Jagannathan, in a letter written to the Kejriwal government, said "the use of new nomenclature/scheme name for the distribution of National Food Security Act by GNCTD (Delhi Government) food grain is not permissible".

"But this department will have no objection if a separate scheme is made by the State Government without mixing elements of the National Food Security Act foodgrain," NDTV quoted his letter as further stating.

The Delhi-ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) targeted the Narendra Modi government following the Centre's veto on the doorstep ration delivery scheme. "Why is Modi Govt against ending Ration Mafia? (sic)," the party's official social media handle tweeted.

The controversy comes amid the escalating row over the 'Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021' introduced by the central government in the Lok Sabha. According to the AAP, the law will transfer most of the crucial decision-making powers to the Lieutenant Governor.

"The Centre has brought in a law that says 'Delhi govt means Lieutenant Governor'. If this happens, where will the CM go? Do elections, votes and our 62/70 seats don't mean anything? It's a fraud with the people," Kejriwal said on March 17.