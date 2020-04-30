App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 30, 2020 09:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre, states to consider issue of providing ration to those without card: SC

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which heard a plea in this regard through video-conferencing, said this is a "policy issue" and the government should consider it.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court Thursday left it open to the Centre, concerned states and union territories to consider the issue of providing ration to those who do not have ration card and also for universalisation of public distribution system (PDS).

A bench headed by Justice N V Ramana, which heard a plea in this regard through video-conferencing, said this is a "policy issue" and the government should consider it.

The bench, also comprising Justices S K Kaul and B R Gavai, noted in its order that during the hearing, the counsel appearing for the petitioner had confined the prayer for providing ration to those people who do not have ration card and for universalisation of PDS.

Close

Coronavirus India LIVE Updates

related news

"This being a policy issue, it is left open to the Government of India and also the concerned states/union territories to consider such relief," the bench said in its order.

The bench, which disposed of the plea, directed the petitioner to serve a copy of the petition to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

During the hearing, the bench said it had already passed order regarding universalisation of PDS.

The petitioner's counsel said that orders passed earlier only cover those who already have ration cards and states like Telangana and Delhi have allowed PDS distribution to those who do not have ration cards.

The bench, which observed that it is largely a state subject, said it is for the government to see what other documents apart from ration cards can be used.

The top court had recently asked the Centre to consider the feasibility of 'temporarily' adopting the 'one nation, one ration card' scheme during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown period to enable migrant workers and economically weaker sections (EWS) get subsidised foodgrain.

The central government scheme in this regard is scheduled to be launched in June this year.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 30, 2020 09:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #public distribution system (PDS) #Supreme Court

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

India rice export prices hit 9-month peak as demand recovers

India rice export prices hit 9-month peak as demand recovers

COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community

COVID-19 virus not 'manmade or genetically modified': US intelligence community

Crisis-torn airlines scramble to convert empty cabins to cargo

Crisis-torn airlines scramble to convert empty cabins to cargo

most popular

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

GDP report to show a damaged economy sliding into recession

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Startup lobby seeks Rs 25,000-cr fund, relook at FDI changes

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Coronavirus pandemic | Aarogya Setu may soon be default app on smartphones: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.