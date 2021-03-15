English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsIndia

Centre, states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol, diesel: Anurag Thakur

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Anurag Thakur also said that the government was ready to discuss the issue of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

PTI
March 15, 2021 / 01:50 PM IST
MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

MoS Finance Anurag Thakur.

Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur on Monday said both the Centre and the states need to think about reducing taxes on petrol and diesel as their prices have risen sharply in the recent weeks.

Replying to a question in Lok Sabha, Thakur also said that the government was ready to discuss the issue of bringing petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax (GST).

"The Centre is ready to consider the idea of reducing the tax on petrol and diesel, the states should also consider it," he said.

The Centre levies excise duty on petrol and diesel, while the states levy VAT.

"The state governments should reduce taxes on petrol, we (the Centre) will also try to reduce tax on petrol."

Close

Petrol & Diesel Rates Mar 12, 2021

Friday, 12th March, 2021

Petrol Rate in Mumbai Mar 12, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    98
View more

Friday, 12th March, 2021

Diesel Rate in Mumbai Mar 12, 2021

  • Current Petrol Price Per Litre
    89
View more
Show

Related stories

"Both the Centre and the states need to think about it (reducing taxes on petrol)," the minister said.

Thakur also pointed out that in March 2020, the price of crude oil was around $19 per barrel. AT present, the price of crude oil is around $65 per barrel.

On why the government was not bringing petroleum products under GST as promised by the then Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, Thakur said no state has so far given a proposal for the same.

"If any state feels that petroleum products should be brought under GST then the Centre has no objection in discussing about it," he said.

Last month, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said the Centre and the states should talk to each other and look for a "coordinated action" to reduce taxes on diesel and petrol.
PTI
TAGS: #Anurag Thakur #diesel #fuel #India #petrol
first published: Mar 15, 2021 01:50 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

Corporate Buzz | India Inc could boost the vaccination drive; SUVs fuel car sales; what's the secrecy behind Air India privatisation

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.