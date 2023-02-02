English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Centre spent nearly Rs 27,000 lakh on conservation, preservation of cultural sites in 2021-22: Govt

    Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a written response to a query, also shared data on the revenue generated through entry fee at monuments and sites at 143 locations in the country during the last three years.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 05:53 PM IST
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the monument with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. (Image tweeted by ANI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the monument with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel. (Image tweeted by ANI)

    The central government has spent Rs 26,957.32 lakh on conservation, preservation and maintenance of monuments and sites of national importance in 2021-22, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

    Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy, in a written response to a query, also shared data on the revenue generated through entry fee at monuments and sites at 143 locations in the country during the last three years.

    There are 3,696 centrally-protected monuments in the country which fall under the purview of the Archaeological Survey of India, including 743 sites in Uttar Pradesh, 506 in Karnataka, and 412 in Tamil Nadu.

    Reddy also shared details on the expenditure on conservation, preservation and maintenance of monuments and sites of national importance during last three years.