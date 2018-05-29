App
Last Updated : May 29, 2018 07:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre should speak with clarity so that we can join talks: Separatists

Any effort by the Centre to find a solution to Kashmir problem "will find takers but the government should speak with clarity so that Hurriyat Conference can join the dialogue process, the separatists said today.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Any effort by the Centre to find a solution to Kashmir problem "will find takers but the government should speak with clarity so that Hurriyat Conference can join the dialogue process, the separatists said today. "Any effort that Government of India makes in this direction will find takers in Kashmir and Pakistan. Let Government of India give clarity on what it wants to talk about and speak in one language, we are ready to join the process," separatists Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and Mohammad Yasin Malik said in a statement here.

The separatist trio was reacting to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh's statement that the Centre was willing to talk to Hurriyat Conference and Pakistan for resolving Kashmir problem.

The separatists, however, claimed the statements about dialogue by the people at the helm of affairs in New Delhi were "unclear" and "ambiguous". They claimed that other senior functionaries had made statements which were at variance from what the Home Minister had said.

The separatists claimed they were not scoring any points by highlighting discrepancies and conflicts in the statements made by the government functionaries but "we want to understand what Government of India is conveying through them so that we can respond accordingly".
First Published on May 29, 2018 07:17 pm

