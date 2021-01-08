MARKET NEWS

Centre should provide free COVID-19 vaccines in Maharashtra: Minister

PTI
January 08, 2021 / 03:34 PM IST
Source: Reuters

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Friday demanded that the Centre bear the cost of COVID-19 vaccination in the state.

Speaking at the Thane civil hospital here, he said people expect that the government should make coronavirus vaccines available free of cost.

"Therefore, the Union government should bear the expenses of the vaccination in the state. Maharashtra Health Rajesh Tope has also urged the Centre to provide freevaccination,” Shinde said.

He said that all preparations for the actual vaccination were in place in Thane district, of which he is the guardian minister.
TAGS: #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India
first published: Jan 8, 2021 03:34 pm

