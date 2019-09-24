Centre should frame guidelines to deal with social media misuse: SC

The Supreme Court on September 24 observed that technology has taken a "dangerous turn" and asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in the country.

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message or an online content and said the government must step in now.