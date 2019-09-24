App
Last Updated : Sep 24, 2019 01:46 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre should frame guidelines to deal with social media misuse: SC

A bench of justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose expressed serious concern over some social media platforms not being able to trace the originator of a message or an online content and said the government must step in now.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Supreme Court on September 24 observed that technology has taken a "dangerous turn" and asked the Centre to apprise it within three weeks about the time-frame needed to come up with guidelines to curb misuse of social media in the country.

The bench said neither the apex court nor the high court is competent to decide this scientific issue and it is for the government to come up with appropriate guideline to deal with these issues.

First Published on Sep 24, 2019 01:40 pm

tags #India #Politics #social media

