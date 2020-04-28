App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsIndia
Last Updated : Apr 28, 2020 03:29 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre should exercise care while procuring equipment to fight COVID-19: Mayawati

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday asked the Centre to exercise utmost care while procuring coronavirus testing equipment from abroad to ensure that the fight against the pandemic is not weakened.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

BSP president Mayawati on Tuesday asked the Centre to exercise utmost care while procuring coronavirus testing equipment from abroad to ensure that the fight against the pandemic is not weakened.

Referring to the corruption in the import of equipment during the 2010 Commonwealth Games when the Congress was in power and alleged diversion of funds, the former UP chief minister said the BJP government need to take a lesson from it.

"The present BJP government at the Centre should take a lesson from it and take utmost care while seeking testing equipment related to corona especially from abroad so that the fight against corona outbreak is not weakened in any way. This is both the demand and appeal of the BSP," Mayawati said in a tweet.

Close

The former UP chief minister's remark comes in the backdrop of allegations of profiteering in the procurement of equipment for fighting COVID-19.

related news

Also read: Coronavirus News India LIVE Updates

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 28, 2020 03:26 pm

tags #BSP #coronavirus #Mayawati

most popular

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

Why Facebook picked Reliance Jio for alliance in India

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

M-cap of top 5 firms is now equal to 20% of S&P 500; here's why its a bad sign

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Coronavirus crisis | All you need to know about hotspots, and the Red, Orange and Green zones

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.