Centre should ensure adequate availability of vaccines: Ashok Gehlot

April 20, 2021 / 10:47 AM IST
File image: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot

With the Centre deciding to open vaccination for all above 18 years from May, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday said the government should ensure adequate availability of vaccines.

'Finally the Central govt has relented & taken decision to allow everyone above 18 to be vaccinated. The Central govt should now ensure adequate availability of vaccines so that people above the age of 18 years can be vaccinated asap, ' he tweeted. 'We look forward to a rational & transparent strategy for vaccine distribution among states in the coming days,' he added.

The Centre announced on Monday that everyone above 18 years of age will be eligible to get vaccinated against COVID-19 from May 1 and allowed states, private hospitals and industrial establishments to procure the doses directly from manufacturers.

Under the third phase of the national vaccination drive commencing next month, the vaccine manufacturers would supply 50 per cent of their monthly Central Drugs Laboratory (CDL) released doses to the central government and would be free to supply the remaining 50 per cent doses to state governments and in the open market.
TAGS: #Ashok Gehlot #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #India #vaccine
first published: Apr 20, 2021 10:47 am

