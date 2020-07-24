Centre should deploy CRPF in Rajasthan, demands BJP as Congress MLAs stage ‘dharna' at Raj Bhawan

The Rajasthan BJP on Friday demanded the Centre to deploy the CRPF to maintain law and order in the state, reacting sharply to Congress MLAs staging a 'dharna' at Raj Bhawan for convening a session of the state assembly.

"The chief minister is saying that the public will come and gherao the Raj Bhawan. I would request the Centre that it deploy the CRPF in Rajasthan to maintain law and order. It should not trust the Rajasthan police," Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria said.

All legal provisions should be used to evict the MLAs from the Raj Bhawan, he said.

State Congress MLAs in the Ashok Gehlot camp are sitting on a ‘dharna' on the Raj Bhawan lawns, saying they will stay put till the Governor summons a session of the state assembly.

Gehlot said if the demand for convening a session is not met, the MLAs will “not be responsible” if people gherao the Raj Bhawan.

State BJP president Satish Poonia said the chief minister's language was unfortunate.

“He provoked for laying siege (to the Raj Bhawan). He is lowering the dignity of his post. He holds the home portfolio and by stating this, he brought himself in the category of criminals. He has violated provisions of the Disaster Management Act and the Indian Penal Code,” Poonia told a press conference.

Prior to moving to the Raj Bhawan along with the MLAs from a hotel, Gehlot said the governor was under pressure from “above” not to call an assembly session despite the government's written request last night.

"I would like to say to the governor that all of us are coming to the Raj Bhawan and will collectively request him to not come under anyone's pressure and take a decision on the basis of his conscience and the oath he has taken. And if public comes to surround the Raj Bhawan, it will not be our responsibility,” Gehlot had said.