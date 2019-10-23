Centre should begin process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies without delay: Arvind Kejriwal

Welcoming the Union Cabinet's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 23 said the road map for it was based on a proposal sent by the Delhi government in July and that the Centre should start the process immediately.

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the Centre has taken an important decision on the long-pending demand of Delhiites.

"The Union Cabinet has prepared road map based on our proposal sent in July. We want the central government to start the process immediately. There should be no further delay," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government had suggested that colonies on the land of the Archaeological Survey of India should be exempted.

The Union Cabinet on October 23 approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The move will benefit 40 lakh people.