Last Updated : Oct 23, 2019 06:13 PM IST | Source: PTI

Centre should begin process of regularisation of unauthorised colonies without delay: Arvind Kejriwal

Addressing the media, Kejriwal said the Centre has taken an important decision on the long-pending demand of Delhiites.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Welcoming the Union Cabinet's decision to regularise unauthorised colonies in the national capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on October 23 said the road map for it was based on a proposal sent by the Delhi government in July and that the Centre should start the process immediately.

"The Union Cabinet has prepared road map based on our proposal sent in July. We want the central government to start the process immediately. There should be no further delay," he said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government had suggested that colonies on the land of the Archaeological Survey of India should be exempted.

The Union Cabinet on October 23 approved a proposal to grant ownership rights to people living in unauthorised colonies in Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

The move will benefit 40 lakh people.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said the Centre would also bring a bill in the Winter Session of Parliament to give relief to the residents of the unauthorised colonies in the national capital.

First Published on Oct 23, 2019 06:09 pm

