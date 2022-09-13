Centre seeks report from Telangana authorities on possible causes of EV showroom fire

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sought a full report from authorities concerned on the possible reasons that caused the midnight fire at an electric bike showroom at Secunderabad in Telangana, reported CNBC-TV18.

According to experts, the charging of e-bikes may have sparked the fire in the Telangana showroom which killed eight people, including a woman staying in a hotel above the showroom.

Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand informed that smoke caused by the fire accident also overwhelmed the people staying on the first and second floors of the building.

Seven others were injured, while most victims were asphyxiated and were rushed to various hospitals, according to police.

In a statement, Telangana Minister of IT and Industries KT Rama Rao expressed sorrow over the incident and announced that the state would give the victims' relatives Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was bereaved at the loss of lives and also announced Rs two lakh aid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.