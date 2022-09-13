English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Upcoming Event : Definedge Conference on Market Analysis on 17th & 18th Sept @999 INR just for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsIndia

    Centre seeks report from Telangana authorities on possible causes of EV showroom fire

    Charging of e-bikes may have sparked the fire in the Telangana showroom which killed eight people

    Moneycontrol News
    September 13, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

    The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has sought a full report from authorities concerned on the possible reasons that caused the midnight fire at an electric bike showroom at Secunderabad in Telangana, reported CNBC-TV18.

    According to experts, the charging of e-bikes may have sparked the fire in the Telangana showroom which killed eight people, including a woman staying in a hotel above the showroom.

    Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand informed that smoke caused by the fire accident also overwhelmed the people staying on the first and second floors of the building.

    Seven others were injured, while most victims were asphyxiated and were rushed to various hospitals, according to police.

    In a statement, Telangana Minister of IT and Industries KT Rama Rao expressed sorrow over the incident and announced that the state would give the victims' relatives Rs 3 lakh as ex-gratia.

    Close

    Also read | Eight dead in Hyderabad fire; PM Modi, Telangana govt announce ex-gratia

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was bereaved at the loss of lives and also announced Rs two lakh aid from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #electric vehicle (EV) #EV scooters fire #Ministry of Road Transport and Highways
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 03:57 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.