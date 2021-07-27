Centre seeks more time to frame rules under Citizenship Amendment Act

"The Committees on Subordinate Legislation, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been requested to grant further extension of time upto 09.01.2022 to frame the rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019," Rai said.

The Centre has sought time till January 9, 2022 to frame rules under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019. Minister of state for home affairs Nityanand Rai said the Act had been notified on December 12, 2019 and came into effect on January 10, 2020.

Rai made the statement in a written response to a question posed by Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi in the Lok Sabha.

This is the fifth extension sought by the government for framing of these rules.

According to the Manual on Parliamentary Work, the rules for any legislation should have been framed within six months of presidential assent or seek extension.

The objective of the CAA is to grant Indian citizenship to persecuted minorities like Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

Those from these communities who had come to India till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

After the CAA was passed by Parliament, widespread protests were witnessed in different parts of the country leading to deaths of nearly 100 people in police firing and related violence.

(With inputs from PTI)