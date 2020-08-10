172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|india|centre-says-doctors-hcws-quarantine-period-to-be-treated-as-on-duty-not-leave-report-5677061.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centre says doctors', HCWs' quarantine period to be treated as 'on duty' not 'leave': Report

The court had on July 31 asked the govt to also clarify on the issue of treating compulsory quarantine period of healthcare workers as leave and deduction of their salaries for the same period.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre on August 10 informed the Supreme Court that the COVID-19 quarantine period of doctors and healthcare staff would be treated as 'on-duty' and not as 'leave', legal news portal LiveLaw has reported.

In an affidavit filed in the apex court, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said that doctors and medical staff with high-risk exposure while involved in COVID-19 management and treatment, are required to undergo an initial week-long quarantine, after which a decision to extend the same is taken based on an assessment by the concerned institution. This, the ministry noted, was a decision that had been taken in the larger interest of preventing the spread of the infection, the report said.

However, the clarification came in response to the SC's July 31 order, while hearing the issue following an application filed by the United Resident Doctors Association (URDA). The doctors' body had alleged that the mandatory quarantine period for doctors was being treated as casual leave by several states, with many even being forced to apply for leave without pay in case they did not have enough casual leaves.
In the July 31 hearing, the court had also directed the Centre to issue necessary directions for timely release of salaries of doctors and frontline healthcare workers engaged in COVID-19 duty. It was then that the bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy, and M R Shah asked the government to also clarify on the issue of treating compulsory quarantine period of healthcare workers as leave and deduction of their salaries for the same period.
First Published on Aug 10, 2020 05:25 pm

