Centre says China’s STEC lowest bidder for ADB-funded project; tender yet to be finalised

The Centre on June 17 pointed out that the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) project is an Asian Development Bank (ADB)-funded package and ADB/World Bank/Multi-lateral procurement guidelines do not allow the government to discriminate between tenders on the basis on firms and/or countries.

Chinese multinational company Shanghai Tunnel Engineering (STEC) had emerged as the lowest bidder for a tunnel construction tender under the RRTS project that involves design and construction of a 5.6 km tunnel using tunnel boring machines (TBMs).

The government also clarified that the tender is under process and yet to be finalised.

The government's clarification came after a report by the National Herald suggested a tender worth around Rs 1,126 crore was awarded by the government to the Chinese company right at a time when Indian soldiers are locked in a violent confrontation with Chinese troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at Galwan Valley in Ladakh region.

Tempers have been running high in the country with calls to boycott Chinese goods. The Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS), even reportedly asked the Modi government to cancel the bid.

The Centre had invited bids for the project on November 9 last year, with technical bids thrown open on March 16 earlier this year. Five bidders then qualified to make financial bids, namely- Tata Projects Ltd– SK E&C (Korea) JV; STEC(China); L&T (India); Afcons Infrastructure (India); and GulermakAgir (Turkey). During the financial bid round which was opened on June 12, STEC emerged as the lowest bidder.

The RRTS project is an 82.15 km long, rail-based high-speed transit system connecting Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut. It is a new, dedicated, high-speed, high-capacity, comfortable commuter service connecting regional nodes in the Nation Capital Region (NCR). Expected to be completed by 2025, the first phase of this project involves the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut, Delhi-Sonipat-Panipat and Delhi-Gurugram-Rewari-Alwar corridors.

The National Capital Region Transport Corporation Ltd (NCRTC), a joint venture the Centre and the participating states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and UP, has been mandated to implement RRTS in NCR.