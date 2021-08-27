Centre says Afghan MP Rangina Kargar's deportation a 'mistake', offers emergency visa: Report

Image: Facebook/Rangina Kargar

The Centre on August 26 said that Afghan MP Rangina Kargar's deportation from Delhi airport on August 20 was a 'mistake'. It has reached out to Kargar and offered an emergency visa.

Kargar, the representative of the Faryab province, was deported to Istanbul on a Fly Dubai flight although she holds a diplomatic/official passport which allows her to travel visa-free under a reciprocal arrangement with India.

Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Anand Sharma and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury raised the issue of Kargar's deportation at the all-party meeting, the Indian Express reported.

"We raised the issue of deportation of a woman MP. He (Jaishankar) said it was a mistake and such an incident will not happen in future. They (the government) regretted it," Kharge told reporters after the meeting.

"External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar said the deportation of the woman Afghan MP was "a mistake" and assured the meeting that such a mistake will not be repeated, Kharge added.

Kargar said that JP Singh, Joint Secretary in charge of Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Iran in the MEA, reached out to her.

"He apologised for what had happened and asked me to apply for an e-emergency visa. I asked him if the official passport is no longer valid, but he did not answer. I told him I had tried for an e-visa for my daughter on (August) 19 but there was no response to the application,” Kargar told the publication.

Meanwhile, India on August 26 evacuated 24 of its citizens and 11 Nepalese nationals in a military aircraft from Kabul in the backdrop of further deterioration in the security situation in the Afghan capital.

It has earlier evacuated its embassy personnel, other Indian nationals, and some Afghan nationals, including Hindus and Sikhs.

The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities including Kabul in the backdrop of the withdrawal of the US forces.